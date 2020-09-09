1/1
Rabbi Joseph M. Hurwitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
As the beloved Rabbi at Temple Isaiah in Palm Springs, CA from 1958-1998, "Rabbi Joe" was a community leader who initiated interfaith relations in the early 1960s to build connections between people. Known as "Everybody's Rabbi" and "Rabbi to the Stars," Rabbi Hurwitz's warmth, oratory skills, and legendary sense of humor made him a sought-after emcee where he presided over community and other events interacting with numerous residents, dignitaries, and celebrities. He was a successful fundraiser who, with the help of his friend Frank Sinatra and others, was able to build the new synagogue in Palm Springs. An avid cat lover, he was also Vice President of the Mountain Lion Foundation – an organization devoted to passing policies that protect California mountain lions. Rabbi Joe retired to Hollywood, FL and in recent years, enjoyed riding his scooter on the Hollywood Broadwalk. He is survived by Faith Hurwitz, his loving wife of 18 years; his four children; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mountain Lion Foundation, https://www.mountainlion.org/. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levitt Weinstein Chapel
18840 W. Dixie Hwy
North Miami Beach, FL 33180
305-932-2700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Levitt Weinstein Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved