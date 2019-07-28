|
Joseph Michael McFadden, 63, of Palm Coast, Florida passed away peacefully July 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 8, 1956, to Henrietta (Boyd) and the late Martin J. McFadden. Beloved husband to Jane, his wife of 39 years, and father to Meredith (Peter) Andjelkovich and Joseph, Jr. (Maria). Very much loved for his wit and humor, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his six siblings, Marty, Libby, Terry, Matthew, Erin and Mary. Joe's greatest joy was being Poppi to his grandchildren, Mia and Emma McFadden and Parker and Taylor Andjelkovich. Uncle to thirty seven nieces and nephews. Visitation and Funeral will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Palm Coast, FL. at 1:00pm. Donations in his memory can be made to the Mosaic, main.acsevents.org. For more information contact Clymer Funeral Home, 39 Old Kings Rd N Palm Coast, FL. (386) 586-7575
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 28, 2019