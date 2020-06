Joseph "Joe" Morgenstern - a South Florida Native who grew up in Wilton Manors, suddenly passed away on May 4, 2020. Joe is survived by his mother Mary Ann "Mimi"; siblings Tom, Linda, David (Helen) and twin brother James (Colleen); his niece Nicole and nephew James. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. Joe will be missed! May God hold you in the palm of his hand...



