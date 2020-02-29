Home

Joseph Oren Lord


1923 - 2020
Joseph Oren Lord Obituary
July 12, 1923 - February 17, 2020

Joseph (Joe) Oren Lord, Sr. passed away in Raleigh, NC at the blessed age of 96. He has gone to heaven to be with his bride Marie Denito Lord, and children Fran and Ruth Lord, who preceded him in death. His legacy lives on in his children, Laura Lord Sanders, Joseph Lord, Jr., Mary Lord Shaw and Anne (Marie) Lord Tomas; and many Grandchildren and extended family in Florida/Oregon/New Jersey - including his sister, Ruth Lord.

Born in Orange, NJ, he entered the family business and art of being a skilled piano technician. He was a Veteran, serving honorably in the U.S. Army-Air Force during WW II, 1943 -1945. Wise, witty, gracious, loving, humble. A truly incredible soul.

His cremated remains will be buried, at a later date to be set*, in FL at Our Lady Queen of Heaven cemetery, with a heart-felt yet minimalistic grave-side memorial, as he desired.

His honor, strength, humility & reverence of God live on in our lives and those of many, many others whom he touched.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 29, 2020
