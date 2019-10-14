|
Joseph P Matijasich Jr., 71, of Delray Beach, FL and formerly of Reading, PA passed away on October 10, 2019 after bravely fighting glioblastoma for several months.
Joe graduated from Reading High School in 1966 and studied accounting at Reading Business Institute, graduating in 1968. He started his own accounting practice in 1975. Joe took great pride in the relationships with his clients in Pennsylvania and Florida. He considered each a close friend.
Joe's uplifting personality and sense of humor left a lasting impression on everyone he knew. He loved golfing with his buddies, listening to the blues, going on fishing trips, spending time at the beach club, and, above all being with his family.
Joe is survived by his two sons, Richard and Thomas Matijasich and five (soon to be six) grandchildren and sister, Ann.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Lorne and Sons Funeral Home, 745 N.E. 6th Ave Delray Beach. His Florida friends are invited to celebrate his life October 15, 2019 between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm at his home. A memorial luncheon will be held for his PA friends on a future date.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 14, 2019