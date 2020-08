Joseph P. Zornik 90, joined his beautiful and loving wife Regina in Heaven on August 24th. He was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his 4 children, Joseph Zornik (Pam), Susan Glassman (Stu), Diane Zornik, Peter Zornik (Marilyn) also his 6 grandchildren Bryan Zornik, Katie Tomlinson, Evan Glassman, Greg Glassman, Matthew Zornik, Gabriel Zornik, and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grand daughter Anna Margaret, who is happy to have her Nana and Pop Pop in Heaven with her.Online condolences can be shared at edkalis.com . Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors