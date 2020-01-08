|
Cusick, Joseph P., 86, of Coral Springs, went to be with the Lord January 4, 2020. Joseph was born May 26, 1933 in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Alice (Gordon) Cusick. He served his country honorably during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army. He was predeceased by his brother, Rev. Eugene Cusick. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Sheila, daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and John Lisle, sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick and Kendra Cusick and Sean and Lynn Cusick, grandchildren, Thomas Essex, Kevin Cusick, Katie Cusick, Kylee Cusick, Ashley Cusick, Gianna Cusick, sister, Mary Boland, brothers, Thomas (Ann Marie) Cusick, Gerald (Marie) Cusick. A Mass of Christian Rite will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, 2020, 10:00am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1401 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020