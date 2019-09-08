|
Joseph T. Campanella, age 87 of Fort Lauderdale passed away on September 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 at the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Joseph's funeral will commence on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 10:00 at the funeral home. Entombment will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens South with Military Honors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019