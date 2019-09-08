Home

Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 565-5591
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Joseph T. Campanella


1932 - 2019
Joseph T. Campanella, age 87 of Fort Lauderdale passed away on September 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 at the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Joseph's funeral will commence on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 10:00 at the funeral home. Entombment will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens South with Military Honors.

Online tributes at: www.kraeerfairchild.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
