Josephine A. Faletra, 95, of Lauderhill, passed away August 3, 2020. Predeceased by husband Vincent, son John and brothers Donald and John. Survived by son Joseph (Leslie); daughter Joanne Ryckman (Edward Morton); daughter in law Marie; grandchildren Troy, Nicole, Amanda, Jessica and Jaime and great grandchildren Sloane and Saylor. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be Saturday, August 15, 2020, 10:00am at St. David Catholic Church, 3900 South University Drive, Davie, FL 33328. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Josephine's memory to vitascommunityconnection.org
or VITAS Healthcare, 1801 West Sample Road, Suite 301, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064. Arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220.