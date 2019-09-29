|
|
Josephine (Jurewicz) Arbetter, 97, of Hallandale, FL, passed away on September 16, 2019.
Josie was born and raised in Woburn, MA and worked for Sears Roebuck until moving to Florida. She was predeceased by her husband, Herbie Arbetter and her sisters and brother, Mildred Harkins, Alfreda Russo, Jennie Desmond, Frankie Jurewicz and Irene Ward. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews and the Ortiz Family who cared for her for many years.
Family and friends are invited to gather for her memorial service on Saturday, October 19 at 11 am at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut Street, Newton, MA 02459
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019