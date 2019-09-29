Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Newton Cemetery
791 Walnut Street
Newton, MA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Arbetter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Arbetter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Arbetter Obituary
Josephine (Jurewicz) Arbetter, 97, of Hallandale, FL, passed away on September 16, 2019.

Josie was born and raised in Woburn, MA and worked for Sears Roebuck until moving to Florida. She was predeceased by her husband, Herbie Arbetter and her sisters and brother, Mildred Harkins, Alfreda Russo, Jennie Desmond, Frankie Jurewicz and Irene Ward. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews and the Ortiz Family who cared for her for many years.

Family and friends are invited to gather for her memorial service on Saturday, October 19 at 11 am at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut Street, Newton, MA 02459
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.