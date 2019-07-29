|
|
Joshua Lee " Josh" Rosbach, age 42 of Fort Lauderdale, passed away in the comfort of his home on Monday, July 22, 2019. At the time of his passing he was in the hearts and minds of those he loved the most.
A gentle and kind soul, Josh was loved by everyone he came into contact with and never met a stranger. His smile, and although quiet personality were traits that people admired. But the simple things in life were exciting too, especially when he worked hard to buy his first home where he enjoyed spending quality time with his "Fur ever buddy and protector" Champ. Josh followed his father's love for the ocean, whether it was sail boating or First Mate aboard a Yacht. As a son, he was everything to his father and mother. He was a good brother and he loved the precious times they spent together.
Josh is survived by his parents, Harold Lee and Mary Anne Rosbach; his sister, Sherri Ryan; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Glen and Sherry Ryan, Sean Rosbach and Eric and Sarah Rosbach; his nieces and nephews, Weston Rosbach, Breanna Ryan, Taylor Ryan, Riley McKeough, Cody McKeough, Anne Marie Rosbach, Madelyn Rosbach and Casey Rosbach; numerous aunts uncles and cousins. Many dear and cherished friends. Josh was predeceased by his grandparents.
Since Josh loved animals, the family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations in Josh's memory be made to the Humane Society of Broward County. (https://humanebroward.com/donate-old/honor-memorial-donation/)
Josh's family honored and commemorated his life, on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Kraeer – Fairchild Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Online tributes at: www.kraeerfairchild.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 29, 2019