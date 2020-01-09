|
Joyce Annabelle Leet (nee Morrill) was born September 28,1919 on a farm in Clinton County, Michigan. She was called home to be with her Lord on December 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Lyndon (Lynn) Leet, her brothers, Clare, Cleon, Kenneth, Don, and Bryce, and son-in-law, Dan T. McCabe. She is survived by her son, James L. (Alyca) Leet, Jr. and daughters; Sharon (Phil) Engstrom, Susan (John) Abitz, Joanne McCabe, and Nancy Leet. She leaves eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was known for hospitality, service to the Lord through the church, and love and care for her family. In addition to responsibilities at home, she worked for 39 years alongside her husband, Lynn, publishing the Buyer's Guide in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Upon retirement in 1986, she and her husband lived in Southeast Florida. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 11:00 AM at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, DeVos Chapel, 5555 N. Federal Hwy., Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 9, 2020