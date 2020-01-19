Home

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Star of David Funeral Home and Cemetery
7701 Bailey Street
N. Lauderdale, FL
Joyce E. Grier


1943 - 2020
Joyce E. Grier Obituary
Joyce E. Grier, of Boca Raton, Fl, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born on March 13, 1943 in Wilmington, Delaware to William and Jean Grier. She is predeceased by her parents and brothers; Donald D. Grier and Gene P. Grier all of Wilmington.

Joyce graduated from P.S. Dupont High school in 1961 and a few years later she moved to New York City with friends to explore and start her professional career. She also lived in San Francisco for many years and in 1994 moved to South Florida to live and care for her mother.

Joyce was very witty, had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She loved to read a good book, travel and go to dinner with her many friends. Joyce is survived by her sisters-in-law, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.

Please join us for her services on Tuesday, January 21 at 10:30 am at the Star of David Funeral Home and Cemetery at 7701 Bailey Street, N. Lauderdale, Fl.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
