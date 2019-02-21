|
Broward County Pioneer Joyce Elaine Vinkemulder, 82, of Coconut Creek, FL passed away at home on Saturday, February 16, 2019. For 50 years, Joyce owned the local landscaping firm Wooden Shoe Gardens - first with her husband Neal and then with her grandson Nick. She leaves her brother, 3 children, 4 grandchildren and a great-grandchild. She also leaves her companion Gerald Wallace, who brought her much happiness in recent years. Joyce was predeceased by her husband, a son, a great-grandson and a brother. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00PM at the First Baptist Church of Pompano, 138 NW 1st St.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019