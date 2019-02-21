Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraeer Funeral Home
200 West Copans Rd
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 784-4000
For more information about
Joyce Vinkemulder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Vinkemulder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Elaine Vinkemulder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Elaine Vinkemulder Obituary
Broward County Pioneer Joyce Elaine Vinkemulder, 82, of Coconut Creek, FL passed away at home on Saturday, February 16, 2019. For 50 years, Joyce owned the local landscaping firm Wooden Shoe Gardens - first with her husband Neal and then with her grandson Nick. She leaves her brother, 3 children, 4 grandchildren and a great-grandchild. She also leaves her companion Gerald Wallace, who brought her much happiness in recent years. Joyce was predeceased by her husband, a son, a great-grandson and a brother. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00PM at the First Baptist Church of Pompano, 138 NW 1st St.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.