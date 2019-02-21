|
Joyce M. Howden, (1928-2019), 90, born 1928 in New Orleans, LA passed away on February 9, 2019 at her home in Weston, FL after a long illness. Survived by sons Carl Howden, CPA of Weston and Paul Howden. She worked hard all of her life, yet also took time to enjoy life. Joyce was a world traveler, adventurer, always on the move. But never too busy to provide advice and counsel to family and friends when requested. Joyce was very devoted to her faith, which was a guiding force her entire life. A memorial service will be held at St. Bonaventure Church, 1301 S.W. 136th Avenue Davie, FL 33325 on Monday, February 25 at 11am.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019