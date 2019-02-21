Home

Neptune Society - Pompano Beach
100 NW 70th Avenue, Suite 140
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 771-3270
Joyce Howden
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
1301 S.W. 136th Avenue
Davie, FL
View Map
Joyce M. Howden


Joyce M. Howden, (1928-2019), 90, born 1928 in New Orleans, LA passed away on February 9, 2019 at her home in Weston, FL after a long illness. Survived by sons Carl Howden, CPA of Weston and Paul Howden. She worked hard all of her life, yet also took time to enjoy life. Joyce was a world traveler, adventurer, always on the move. But never too busy to provide advice and counsel to family and friends when requested. Joyce was very devoted to her faith, which was a guiding force her entire life. A memorial service will be held at St. Bonaventure Church, 1301 S.W. 136th Avenue Davie, FL 33325 on Monday, February 25 at 11am.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
