Joyce M. Johnson, 88, of Boca Raton, Fl passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020.Joyce was born on July 12th, 1931 in Alexandria, Louisiana. She married Arthur Alfred Johnson in 1954 and had 48 wonderful years of marriage until Arthur's death in 2002. They had relocated the family from New Jersey to Florida in 1964 where Joyce ran the school office at St. Joan of Arc Church and School for 15 years. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Arthur in 2002 and is survived by their two sons Richard (Margie) Johnson, Kenneth (Denise) Johnson, her sister Grace Catale, three grandchildren Brittany (Brad) Campagna, Christopher (Karlyn) Johnson and Amber (Shawn) Cooke, as well as three great grandchildren, Lucas, Noah and Crew. Joyce lived a busy and full life and was always ready to help when needed. Her infectious laugh was her true trademark. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, from 5-8 pm at the Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 11 am at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Boca Raton, followed by interment at the Boca Raton City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either at ., Sawgrass Nature Center and Wildlife Hospital www.sawgrassnaturecenter.org. or the Tri-County Animal Rescue www.tricountyanimalrescue.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2020