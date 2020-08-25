Joyce M. Wacks 5/2/1930 – 8/17/2020



Joyce Mildred (Goldblatt) Wacks, a resident of Sinai Residences in Boca Raton, passed away on August 17th, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Seymour Wacks, and her brother, Hale Goldblatt. She is survived by her children Valerie (Howard), Ken (Amy), Cindy (Marc) and Michael (Phyliss), her grandchildren Hillary, Matthew (Shaney), Paul, Jake, Sam and Adam, and her great grandson Aaron. She loved the arts, singing, reading and tennis, and enjoyed creating her own works of art which she loved to share with her family.



Donations in her name may be made to Hadassah. Services TBD.



