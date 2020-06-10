Joyce Mutnick, 95, of Margate, Florida, passed away on June 9, 2020. Born on February 7, 1925 in Hamilton, Ohio. She was the daughter of Rose and Herman Braverman. She lived many years in Detroit, Michigan. A graduate of Wayne State University, she worked as a social worker and later spent many years as a teacher. She is predeceased in death by her husband Paul Mutnick and sisters Goldie Dorfman and Ann Kaplan.



She is survived by her children, Marcia Bell (Stu), Alan Mutnick and Joel Mutnick (Cheryl); grandchildren Bradley, Cari (Alex) and Rachel(Max). She is predeceased by grandson Ben and daughter in law Barbara



Donations may be made in her memory to Temple Beth Emet, Cooper City (Paul Mutnick Education Fund or Hadassah.



