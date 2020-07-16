Joyce Sandra Seeman, of Boca Raton, passed away at the age of 78 on July 12, 2020. She was born in NY on July 24, 1941. She was a graduate of Pratt Institute in Interior Design. Joyce was a leader in the wallpaper industry for over 30 years. Along with her husband Roy, she owned Seeman's Wallpaper Barn in Hallandale, Florida and RS Seeman's Wallcoverings in Miami, Florida, a manufacturer of wallcoverings. She continued in the industry after Roy passed in 1997. Joyce was defined by her dedicated work ethic and sweet nature. She is survived by her son, Marshal; daughter-in-law, Karen; grand dog, Valentino. Her daughter, Bonnie; son-in-law, Jason; grandson, Chad; and granddaughter, Emily. In an era of such divisiveness, Joyce gave new meaning to the name Karen, her daughter-in-law who she was always close with in the end grew into an inseparable bond that most mother-in-laws and daughter-in-laws seldom experience. Our lovebug will always be in our hearts. Services will be private with the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store