Joyce Menees Tinglof, 91, of Plantation, Florida passed away on February 9, 2020. Joyce was born in Nashville, Tennessee on June 17, 1928. She graduated from South Broward High School. Joyce was married to Iver August Tinglof. They met in second grade at Hollywood Central School and were childhood sweethearts. They were married 62 years. Joyce worked as a bookkeeper for the Water Department in Hollywood for a number of years. She enjoyed attending church and helping others.
Joyce is survived by her son, John (Kathlene) Van Tinglof Sr.; son, Robert Raines Tinglof; grandchildren Jennifer (Jason) Coleman; John (Nataliya) Van Tinglof Jr.; Christopher (Samantha) Tinglof; Matthew (Kiva) Tinglof; Andrew (Sabine) Tinglof; Great grandchildren; sister, Bette Campbell and other family and friends.
Joyce is preceded in death by husband, Iver August Tinglof II; son, Iver August Tinglof III (Gus); sister, Mary Jane Birl; brother, George Thomas Menees (Tom)
The family of Joyce Tinglof wishes to thank all the caregivers who gave support during her illness.
The funeral service will be held at Fred Hunters Funeral Home (Hollywood) on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00am. Pastor Venna Smith of Harvesting Souls International will be officiating. Visitation will be held at Fred Hunters Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2020