|
|
Juan Antonio Manfredi passed away peacefully with his family at his side after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Juan met the love of his life, Elsa Ozon, and the couple married and moved to Brooklyn, New York in 1960. They saved their money, learned English, became US citizens, and had two beautiful girls. Juan moved his family to South Florida in 1978 and became a successful exporter of medical equipment to South America. After retiring, Juan decided to volunteer at Holtz Children's Hospital in Miami. He gave more than 7,000 hours of his time, becoming well-known as "Grandpa Juan". In recent years, Juan and Elsa traveled the world, including one cruise of 72 days. His journeys now ended, Juan is survived by his wife Elsa, his sister Lucrecia, his daughters Monica and Sandra, his surviving grandchildren Melissa and Samantha, and four great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his grandchildren Amanda, Riana, and Logan. He will be missed. Following his wishes, there will be no funeral, but there will be a celebration of life on January 5th at the Anne Kolb Nature Center in Hollywood. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Juan, please use the following link to People in Crisis United, devoted to improving the quality of life for children and families at Holtz: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=5BZSAZJ2WWMFE&source=url
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 3, 2020