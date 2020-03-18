Home

Judith Angert

Judith Angert Obituary
Angert, Judith, age 77 of Deerfield Beach, Florida passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Judith is survived by her Sister, Gay Binswanger, former husband, Jerry Angert, daughter, Jill Kaplan (Barry), grandson, Jared, and Cousin, Roberta. Judith spent her entire career caring for others as a registered nurse. She was also a past president of the Markham B. Condo Association. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of devoted friends and extended family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
