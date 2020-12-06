1/
Judith Ann Bialy
1937 - 2020
Judith Ann Bialy, 83, of Davie, Florida, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Judy was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on October 17, 1937. She graduated from Linden High School and worked for a bakery and then Seaboard Finance in Elizabeth New Jersey. Judy was married to Kenneth Stephen Bialy in May, 1964. They were married for 56 happy years. She enjoyed being a Mother, Wife and Grammy to her Granddaughters. Judy is survived by sons, Scott and Glenn, daughters-in-laws Rebecca and Judith Anne, granddaughters Bethanne, Grace and Reagan, and other family and friends. Judy is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and her parents. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Fred Hunter Hollywood Funeral Home, 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, Florida, 33024. In lieu of flowers the family ask contributions be made to the Schott Communities in Cooper City, Florida. Please visit www.fredhunters.com for further details.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
13
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
954-989-1550
December 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kim Arthur warren
Friend
