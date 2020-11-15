1/1
Judith Ann LaBate
1964 - 2020
Judith ("Judy") Ann LaBate passed away November 5th at her home in Oakland Park, Florida, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born February 18, 1964 in Chippewa Township, PA, she had lived in South Florida for the past 38 years. She was the daughter of Celeste LaBate and the late James LaBate, Sr.

She is survived by her mother, Celeste LaBate of Fort Lauderdale, son Matthew Mullane of Tamarac, brothers Jim (Lynn) LaBate and Mark (Silvana) LaBate and ex-husband Brian ("Beezer") Mullane. In addition, she leaves behind an incredibly special friend, Christopher Tharrett, and many friends and family, both in Florida and Pennsylvania.

A memorial mass will be held at St. John the Baptist on Saturday, November 21st at 10:00am. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trustbridge Foundation (Hospice) 5300 East Avenue West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or St. John the Baptist 4595 Bayview Drive Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist
November 14, 2020
My deepest condolences and prayers for Judy’s loved ones. I shall always treasure the memory of a beloved niece and dear friend. Her courage and perseverance are an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. Rest In Peace Judy.
Ruth Mullane
