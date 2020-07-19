Judith Ann Turner, 79, of Sparta, TN formally of Ft. Lauderdale, FL went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday afternoon July 14, 2020 at her daughter's home in Lake Placid, FL. Judith was born on May 4, 1941 in Tallassee, Alabama to parents Lois Elaine (Hurston) and Henry Lanier Dodgen. Judith earned her LPN nursing degree and began her career at Broward General Hospital, then worked at Holy Cross Hospital until her retirement. Judith moved to Sparta, TN many years after retiring and the loss of her husband. She was active in her community where she was a member of the Sparta Women's Club, Sparta Garden Club, and Welcome Neighbors Club and also enjoyed activities & morning exercise at the Sparta Senior Center. Judith was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed life, helping people in need and hiking the nearby trails in Tennessee. She loved to be with her family and friends anytime they could all get together, especially time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Judith is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale Dewitt Turner, Sr. (ret. IBEW Local 728) and son, Scott Barger. She is survived by her loving children; Dean Turner, Tim Turner, Stacey Meyers and Dale Turner, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A graveside service to celebrate Judith's life will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com
. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, FL 863-465-4134