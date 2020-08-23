Judith "Judy" Gelman Vogel of Boynton Beach, FL, and formerly of Montville, NJ, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 81.
Judy was born on November 3, 1938 to loving parents, Benjamin and Celia Gelman, in the Bronx. Judy dedicated over 30 years of her life as a 5th grade teacher in Montville, NJ, where she harbored a reputation of respect and admiration. Judy was married to her late husband, Arnold Vogel. She is survived by her brother Paul Gelman; daughters Jodi Vogel, Michelle Vogel, Rhonda Hauge; son-in-law Mark Hauge; grandchildren Jordan and Brittani Hauge, Joshua Hauge and his fiancé Kimberly Stewart, Sarah Hauge, and many more beloved friends and family members. She is predeceased by her dear brother David Gelman. Her strength was second to none and when faced with adversity, she was a role model to us all.
Judy will be buried alongside her predeceased loved ones at Sharon Gardens Cemetery in Valhalla, New York. Due to the unprecedented circumstances, the ceremony will be live streamed over ZOOM on Monday, August 24th at 11:00AM. If you would like to attend, please email Joshua Hauge at jhaugedesign@gmail.com for attendance details.
If you would like to honor Judy Vogel's memory, please make a donation to the Joe Biden campaign at https://joebiden.com/
as she had faith in Biden's ability to unite this divided country.