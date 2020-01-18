|
Judith Louise Ford, 78, went to be with our Lord on January 9, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Marc) Gusto, and grandson, Ryan Gusto, who reside in Plantation Florida; two sisters, Juanita (Ron) Schlieder and Marvis Ford; and brother, James (Carolyn) Ford, whom all reside in Redwood Valley, CA. Judy is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Marissa Gusto. She will be laid to rest in her hometown of Ukiah, CA, beside her parents at a later date. Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 18, 2020