Judith M. "Minice/Pet" Ricketts, 68, of Lauderhill, FL., passed away May 7, 2019, surrounded by family. She is survived by her daughters Stephne, Natalee, and Tanya, son Errol, grandchildren, Danielle, Jada, Maria, Stephen, Christian, Victoria, Deana and Christina, and other relatives and friends. Judith was an Academic Coordinator at Nova Southeastern University. Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Grace Funeral Chapels, 5980 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33313. Funeral service will be Tuesday May 21, 1:00 P.M., (viewing 12:00 P.M. - 12:45 P.M.) at Calvary Chapel, 2101 W. Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. Interment will be at Bailey Memorial Gardens, 7801 Bailey Road, North Lauderdale, FL 33068. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations/checks be made to the Judith M. Ricketts Scholarship Fund, to support a child(ren) and/or school in Jamaica. Donations should be sent C/O Stephne Ellis, 2305 Ridgewood Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Chapels. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at: www.GraceFuneralChapels.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 17 to May 19, 2019