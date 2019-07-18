|
Judith Stanton passed away on April 27, 2019. She is survived by her brother Jerome R. Stanton and her niece Janet Spitler and nephews Neal Peachey, Bruce Peachey. She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters Elizabeth Stanton and Nancy Stanton Tobey. Judith graduated from the Liggett School (Grosse Pointe, MI) and from Hillsdale College (Hillsdale, MI) where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Judith was an Interior Designer, a model and a professional pilot. She had many interests including synchronized swimming and trick water skiing and was a Volunteer Usher for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts for many years. Contributions should be directed to The Susan B. Anthony House, 17 Madison Street, Rochester NY 14608.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 18, 2019