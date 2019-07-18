Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Stanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Stanton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Stanton Obituary
Judith Stanton passed away on April 27, 2019. She is survived by her brother Jerome R. Stanton and her niece Janet Spitler and nephews Neal Peachey, Bruce Peachey. She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters Elizabeth Stanton and Nancy Stanton Tobey. Judith graduated from the Liggett School (Grosse Pointe, MI) and from Hillsdale College (Hillsdale, MI) where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Judith was an Interior Designer, a model and a professional pilot. She had many interests including synchronized swimming and trick water skiing and was a Volunteer Usher for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts for many years. Contributions should be directed to The Susan B. Anthony House, 17 Madison Street, Rochester NY 14608.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.