T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Judy Bontrager
Judy Bontrager, 79, of Plantation, FL, passed into the presence of her loving Savior on March 13, 2019, in Cocoa, Florida surrounded by her loving family. Judy was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Dr. G. DeWayne Bontrager. She is survived by her children: Mark (wife Julie), Todd, and Amy and grandchildren: Joshua, Daniel, Timothy, and Benjamin. A lifelong teacher of children, wonderful friend and kind and encouraging woman, Judy will be missed and remembered by all who knew her. Viewing will be at 9:30 am, March 19, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8001 NW 5th Street followed by a Celebration of Life service at 10:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
