|
|
83, of Southwest Ranches, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Joe, on Tuesday January 28, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. noon at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in the Sanctuary, 2401 SW 64 Avenue, Davie, Florida. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11:30 a.m. Judy came into this world on July 7th, 1936 and was the first of three daughters born to Ben and Fay Fry, a prominent St. Louis couple active in the arts, theater, radio and more. Judy was privileged to have as her godfather, the composer, George Gershwin, who was a close friend of her mother's. Judy graduated from the prestigious Mary Institute and set her sights on college with an eye on a career in law. That was the plan until she took a fateful trip to Marathon, Florida where she met the love of her life, Joseph Hancock. Within 3 months she was madly in love, married and discovering life as a Floridian. Judy devoted herself to her husband and her family, eventually having four daughters – Valerie, Vicki and identical twins, Kim and Kelly. Like her husband, Judy loved the outdoors, especially Sanibel & Captiva islands, where she loved the beach and was an avid sheller and boater. She enjoyed fishing with Joe and the kids and could catch them, clean them and cook them! Both Joe and Judy were wonderful dancers, and it was a treat when they took the dance floor as others would stop to watch. Judy was also an outstanding bowler, competing in several leagues throughout her life. She became involved in the PTA group at Nova schools and during that time, developed an interest in gymnastics judging that soon grew into a passion and a rewarding career. Judy eventually rose to the impressive level of Elite judge and was well known and respected throughout the competitive gymnastics community in the United States. Everyone looked forward to her elaborate costumes each year at the annual Judge's Cup Meet. Always looking for a way to express herself creatively, Judy found the world of miniatures – a serious hobby creating and building scale models of homes, rooms or experiences. She amazed her family and friends with incredible creations from a seafood restaurant to a bakery, an Art Deco room, a hat shop and countless room boxes that won awards and ribbons at shows and conventions. She could be found most days in her workshop creating yet another masterpiece and was a current member of the Davie Miniature Club. When Joe developed health issues, Judy became an astute, loving caregiver and a tireless advocate for her husband's health and well-being. She was a survivor and an overcomer, who could do anything she made up her mind to do and moved on to a vibrant, full life filled with family, friends, her beloved kitties and her hobbies after Joe's passing. She will be greatly missed and is survived by her daughters Valerie Tutor (Skipp), Kelly Hancock-Atwood (Scott), and Kim Castro (Ruben); her grandson, Jason Llerena (Samantha), step-grandson, Taylor Atwood, step-granddaughter Tiffany Nieves, great-grandchildren Patricia, Kerri, Caleb, Mariah, and Marcello as well as several nieces, nephews and lots of friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Hancock and her daughter, Vicki Pacillo. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made in her memory to the or the , Judy's two favorite charities.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020