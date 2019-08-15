|
|
Judy K Fox of Coral Springs passed away on Friday August 9, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born April 4, 1944 in Hondo, Texas to Ed & Kathryn Morgan. She was a flight attendant for United for 38 years, retiring in 2003. She leaves behind her daughter Kathy, son David, dog Sam and 5 grandchildren - Aden (17), Dane (16), Nicholas (16), Sophie (11), and Noah (7). While we are blessed to have been able to call you mom for the last 75 years, not having you here leaves us with very heavy hearts. You were an amazing woman who never met a stranger, lived life on your terms, and who lived by the motto, "you only have one life so live it". You were loved by all who knew you, and will be forever missed!
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019