Julia Anne (Miller) Lashbrook
Julia Anne Lashbrook (Miller) age 70, after a short but brutal battle with Lymphoma, passed into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on July 21, 2020.

She is survived by her son, David, his wife Sarah, four grandchildren Natalie, Daniel, Silas, and Samuel; her second John his wife Kathryn, and two granddaughters Page and Kelley. She is also survived by her four brothers and their many children and grandchildren. Her brothers are: Albert Miller IV and his wife Pam, Carter Miller and his wife Dianne, Robert Miller and his wife Ann, and George (Pete) Miller.

Due to the current COVID outbreak we have not made arrangements for a memorial at this time. We plan to hold a memorial service later once the situation allows and we will provide details when available.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 24, 2020.
