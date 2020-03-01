|
|
After fighting an extended illness for a number of years, Julia met her Savior Jesus Christ as she passed peacefully on February 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. While our pain is great our God is GREATER. We have a peace that surpasses all understanding (Phil 4:7) and a comfort in knowing that her pain and suffering is over, and we are assured through our relationship with Jesus Christ that we will see her again.
Julia was born in Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Nick and Brigitte Boros on November 22, 1976. She graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas H.S. in 1994. She then attended and graduated with honors in 1998 from the University of Georgia where she played on the women's golf team from 1994-1998 and became an All-American her senior year. After college, she played golf professionally from 1998-2005 and then pursed a career as a realtor. She married her husband and best friend David on October 26, 2002. Most importantly she was an incredible mother to their two amazing children, Jillian and David.
Julia is survived by David, her husband of 17 years, her 2 children, Jillian (9) and David (4), her parents Nick and Brigitte Boros and brother Nicholas Boros.
1 Peter 1:3-4 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead to an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled and unfading kept in heaven for you.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you honor Julia by donating to one of her favorite charities:
4kids.us / sheridanhouse.org / amazima.org
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020