Julia Mae Pridemore passed away on July 24, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1930 in Pompano Florida. In addition to being a mother, homemaker, and loving wife, she was a co-owner with Carolyn Applegate of the "Old Timer Western Store" where she could be found sitting at the sewing machine custom tailoring clothing and creating western outfits for horse shows. She was a proud "Beanpicker" graduate from Pompano High School, and a beauty queen. She was elected "Bean Queen" at the annual Bean and Pepper Jamboree during the 1940's. She was very active in the American Quarter Horse Association and was the Sand and Spurs stable Mom during the weekly horse shows, working the "Chuck Wagon" or wherever she was needed. As a Pompano native, she was very involved in the Pompano Historical Society for many years. Tennessee was her second home and many precious memories were made on the mountain with family and friends. Cooking was her passion and she served it up for family meals, potluck dinners, holiday spreads, and for many grieving families at First Baptist Church of Pompano where she was a member, and for longtime friends in her Old Pompano neighborhood. There was always a pot of something on the stove simmering in her kitchen. Not only was her home the gathering place for family, but she welcomed everyone with open arms for holidays and celebrations. Mom loved to laugh, it was unmistakable and contagious. You were always met with her beautiful smile and a "Hi Shug." Her many southernisms will be lovingly remembered and repeated by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved to tell the story about a time when someone said to her "You can't be from Florida with that southern accent." Her reply was "How much further south can you get?" It was always followed by her contagious laughter. She was proud of her roots and loved her country. She always made sure the American flag was waving on the flagpole in the front yard so she could see it from her rocking chair on the porch. She is loved by all who knew her, and will be remembered for her strength that could move mountains, her reassuring voice that made us feel safe, her big generous heart, her deep unconditional love for her family, the twinkle in her eye, and her beautiful smile and laughter that will be so terribly missed. We were richly blessed to call her Mom, Grandma, and GG. Rest in heavenly peace our precious Mother. Julia is survived by her sons Gene (Carol) Pridemore, Paul (Terri) Pridemore. Her daughters Karen (Keith) Patrick, Denise (Brian)Watson, Donna (Pete) Williams, as well as 16 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, her sister Peggy Shreve, her brother Robert Reynolds, and including many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Merrill Pridemore, her grandson Justin Philip O'Keefe, and twin granddaughters Courtney Lynne and Caris Mae Pridemore. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date when family members and friends are able to travel and gather together to celebrate her precious life. A private Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday morning (7/29/2020). Flowers will be accepted at Kraeer Funeral Home at Forest Lawn: 200 W. Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33064. Donations can be made in her name to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.