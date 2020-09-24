A Patriotic, Strong, Loving, Catholic Matriarch who was much loved and respected.
Julia (Judy) Owens of New London Connecticut, New Albany, Mississippi, Opa-Locka, Florida and most recently of Coconut Creek, Florida died in the early morning hours of September 13, 2020 at the age of 98 from respiratory failure. Judy was born June 4,1922 in New London, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Thomas and Julia Kiely. She married Milton Lee Owens in 1942 in Jacksonville, North Carolina, who preceded her in death. They were married 63 years.
Judy is survived by her five children and their spouses, Richard (Dickie) and Idalia Owens , Kathy Owens and Ralph Merante, Mary and Joe Dykes, Debbie and Gary Hudson and Nancy and Dave Briggle, Nine grandchildren, Bret, Denise, Bethie, Dean, Christel, Jennifer, Weston, Ashley, Jacqueline, and twelve great-grandchildren Michael, Amber Nicole, Kylie, Walden, Owen, Emma, Noah, Jacob, Khaleb, Mia, Zoe, and Lainey Ray, and her extended family Gail and Don Bednar and Gail and Rick Dicaterino.
Judy lived a full life. She traveled the country as the wife of a career marine who was stationed on military bases along the east coast of the United States as well as Guantanamo Bay Cuba. She was also a citizen of the world who loved exploring foreign lands and meeting people. She was both curious and a conversationalist who met people wherever she went and kept in touch with many of them. She kept busy raising children and grandchildren. Everyone was welcome in her home. She was a gracious and hospitable host who would feed anyone and everyone who entered the backdoor, front door or the yard. She was a devout Catholic who led by example and has left behind a legacy that will be passed along for generations to come. We will miss her every day.
Services will be held at Saint James Catholic Church 13155 NW 7th Ave North Miami, FL Friday, September 25th at 10:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Julia Owens to Marine Toys for Tots (https://toysfortots.org/donate/forms/tribute/Default.aspx
) or the Wounded Warriors
(https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
)
Condolences can be sent to the Owens Family 1110 Jann Avenue Opa-Locka, FL 33054.