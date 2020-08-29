1/1
Julia S. Rancourt
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia S. Rancourt, 82, of Lauderdale Lakes, FL went to Jesus on August 26, 2020. Julia, most known as "Julie" is survived by her husband Maurice, daughter Neeta, son Maurice, Jr., daughter-in-law Nancy, sister Bernice Earle, sisters-in-law Betty Small, Lorraine Belanger, and Vivian "Vicky" Delcourt and brother-in-law, Jerry Belanger along with several nieces and nephews.

Julie was born on June 26, 1938 in Lisbon Falls, ME and was the youngest of six children, daughter of Carroll Small and Elizabeth (Abby) Anna Elcik Small. At the age of 15, she met the love of her life at Lisbon Drive-In who became her husband of 58 years. They were both working for her brother-in-law at the time. She graduated from Lisbon High School in 1957 and then taught weaving at a textile mill. Maurice relocated to Fort Lauderdale with Fred Astaire Dance Studio and asked Julie to marry him in a letter. They were married in Lisbon Falls, ME on June 23, 1962 and the textile mill had to be closed for the day because everyone was attending their wedding. During their early years of marriage, Julia and Maurice lived in Margate, FL, and had their first child, Neeta. Nearly five years later, they had their second child, Maurice, Jr. after moving to their home of the last 54 years in Lauderdale Lakes, FL.

Julie loved to cruise with her family and friends and Paris was one of her favorite places. She was a caring and compassionate individual with a wonderful sense of humor. She was a beloved wife and great mom who will be missed and loved forever. We love you! …and we know, you love us more.

Julia honored St. Jude. In her memory the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help others.

The family will receive friends Sunday, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery

Funeral arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4 Street Plantation, Florida 33317 www.tmralph.com 954-587-6888

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
August 28, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
Minh, Peter, Kenny & Joyce Nguyen
Friend
August 28, 2020
My condolences to Neeta and family. Sending prayers.
Seeta Tilakhdin
Coworker
August 28, 2020
My condolences to Neeta and family. Sending prayers.
Seeta Tilakhdin
Friend
August 28, 2020
Please accept my deepest condolences for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Donna Johnson
Coworker
August 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to the family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers
Cristina Ure&#241;a
Friend
August 28, 2020
Our hearts are with you in the loss of a beloved wife and mom. We hope you are comforted by the sweet memories of her and the love she shared with each of you.
Erin and Kim
Family
August 28, 2020
My condolences to the Rancourt family. I pray that you find peace in her passing. My heart goes out to you.
Paula Beveraggi
Friend
August 28, 2020
We pray God's grace and comfort to the family, friends and loved ones!
Terence Williams
Coworker
August 28, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. On behalf of Kathleen, Juliana, Brianna and Lilly and I will keep all of you in our prayers.
george gonzalez
Friend
August 28, 2020
Words are so inadequate during such a difficult time......I will continue to keep your family in my thoughts and prayers. I pray that memories of Julie brings you peace and comfort
Suzan Borris
Friend
August 28, 2020
We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of your Wife and Mom.
Aunt Julie always lit up the room with her smile!
I still remember how beautiful she looked in her wedding dress that day in June 1962.
I know Mom (Vivian) and Dad (Ray) enjoyed visiting her and Uncle Maurice in Lauderdale Lakes and how they always enjoyed having them over to the house when they visited Maine.
Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss. She will live on in our hearts and thoughts.
With Love
Vivian, Tom and Anne
Tom Delcourt
Family
August 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Rancourt family. Rest in Peace
Susan DeLuca
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
Julia was a gift to so many. She loved her family - she loved the friends of her family. She shared her love with everyone. I am thankful for the time we had together - and yes, I will miss out our "book talks" and her wonderful sense of humor. My love and sympathy to Mr. R, her son, Maurice and daughter, Neeta. You have each made her proud - as she told me many times! May her memory be a continual blessing.
Susan
Friend
August 27, 2020
I am deeply saddened by your loss. My most heartfelt condolences and prayers are with you in this difficult time. May your treasured memories strengthen you and carry you through your sorrow.
Brian Bush
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved