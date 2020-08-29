Julia S. Rancourt, 82, of Lauderdale Lakes, FL went to Jesus on August 26, 2020. Julia, most known as "Julie" is survived by her husband Maurice, daughter Neeta, son Maurice, Jr., daughter-in-law Nancy, sister Bernice Earle, sisters-in-law Betty Small, Lorraine Belanger, and Vivian "Vicky" Delcourt and brother-in-law, Jerry Belanger along with several nieces and nephews.
Julie was born on June 26, 1938 in Lisbon Falls, ME and was the youngest of six children, daughter of Carroll Small and Elizabeth (Abby) Anna Elcik Small. At the age of 15, she met the love of her life at Lisbon Drive-In who became her husband of 58 years. They were both working for her brother-in-law at the time. She graduated from Lisbon High School in 1957 and then taught weaving at a textile mill. Maurice relocated to Fort Lauderdale with Fred Astaire Dance Studio and asked Julie to marry him in a letter. They were married in Lisbon Falls, ME on June 23, 1962 and the textile mill had to be closed for the day because everyone was attending their wedding. During their early years of marriage, Julia and Maurice lived in Margate, FL, and had their first child, Neeta. Nearly five years later, they had their second child, Maurice, Jr. after moving to their home of the last 54 years in Lauderdale Lakes, FL.
Julie loved to cruise with her family and friends and Paris was one of her favorite places. She was a caring and compassionate individual with a wonderful sense of humor. She was a beloved wife and great mom who will be missed and loved forever. We love you! …and we know, you love us more.
Julia honored St. Jude. In her memory the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
to help others.
The family will receive friends Sunday, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4 Street Plantation, Florida 33317 www.tmralph.com
954-587-6888