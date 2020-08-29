We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of your Wife and Mom.

Aunt Julie always lit up the room with her smile!

I still remember how beautiful she looked in her wedding dress that day in June 1962.

I know Mom (Vivian) and Dad (Ray) enjoyed visiting her and Uncle Maurice in Lauderdale Lakes and how they always enjoyed having them over to the house when they visited Maine.

Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss. She will live on in our hearts and thoughts.

With Love

Vivian, Tom and Anne

Tom Delcourt

Family