Julie Margaret Quirindongo, 82, formerly of Boca Raton, New York City, Woodstock and Poughkeepsie, NY, Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, Cherry Hill, NJ, Austin, TX, and Winchester, UK died September 5, 2020 in Charlotte, NC after a long illness.



She was born Julia Margarita Mirabal on February 22, 1938 to Lucrecia and Rafael Mirabal in New York City, NY. She married Eric Quirindongo in 1960, and shared 59 years together until his death in October 2019. Julie is survived by her son Ronnie Talent (Shari) and grandchildren Nicholas and Kara Talent of Charlotte, NC, and daughter Lisa Noguera (Dennis) and grandson Phillip Koffman, of Poughkeepsie, NY.



Julie embraced every relocation assigned by Eric's job as an opportunity to explore cultural and historical sites with her family and make new friends. She had a keen eye for style and beauty, and loved to decorate her homes with unique treasures curated over years of travel.



Julie was a voracious reader and proud of her eclectic library. She had an incessant thirst for knowledge, and earned her Bachelor of Arts from Marist College and Masters in Education from Florida Atlantic University later in life. Julie enjoyed editing and writing short stories, and spent many enjoyable years as a Mystery Writers of America member.



She was a master of communication and successfully maintained cherished, long term relationships with friends and family despite her proud resistance to the use of technology. Julie bravely persevered over many years of failing health and will be greatly missed.



Burial is private; memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please honor Julie's memory by forgiving often, frequenting your local library, and dedicating time on a regular basis to unplug from technology and look each other in the eye.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store