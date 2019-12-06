|
Julius 101, a long time resident of Hollywood, Fl passed away Wed. Dec. 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Florence, a loving father of Ronni (Arnie) Simon, Bruce (Linda) Ramo and the late Blaire DeGrado, a dear father in law of Joe DeGrado, a cherished grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 3. The family requests memorial contributions to the Jewish War Veterans (JWV). Funeral services Sunday, Dec. 8th 12:00 Noon at Levitt Weinstein Memorial Chapel, 18840 W. Dixie Hwy., No. Miami Beach 33180, interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Miami. For information friends may call 305-932-2700.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2019