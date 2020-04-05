Home

June L. Haimes


1929 - 2020
June L. Haimes Obituary
Haimes, June L., 90, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on March 31, 2020. She was a resident of South Florida for 46 years. June was born on May 25, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Morris and Sophie Lavin. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Alvin Haimes, to whom she was married for 62 years. She was also predeceased by her son, Dr. Jeffrey Haimes. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Gail Eisenberg (Dr. Mitchell Eisenberg); daughter-in-law Laura Haimes; grandchildren, Jonathan (Sari) Eisenberg, David Eisenberg, Michael Haimes, Dr. Mark (Samantha) Haimes, Katy Haimes and Matthew Haimes; and great-grandchildren, Madison Eisenberg, Sam Eisenberg, Jeffrey Haimes and Kaia Haimes. She is also survived by a sister, Anne Cohen. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an expert bridge player. She had many life-long friendships. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020
