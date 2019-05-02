June Lee Fitzgerald passed away peacefully on Friday April 26th in her villa at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach. She was 86 years old. Lee grew up in Norfolk, Virginia where she met her husband Alan Fitzgerald (deceased 2000) while he was stationed in the Navy in Norfolk. Lee moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida once she and Alan were married. They lived in Rio Vista, 10th street isle for many years before she decided to move to John Knox Village. Lee was involved in many charities including Charity Guild, Twig House, and Children's Diagnostic and Treatment Center. Lee was a graduate of the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. Lee was a member of Mensa, which is a society for high IQ members. Lee is survived by her son Andrew Fitzgerald, her daughter Betsy McGee, her son in law Mark Tortora, her grandchildren John McGee, Kathryn McGee, Shelby McGee, Andrew Tortora and her great grandson Rosciano Tortora. A celebration of Lee's life will be held in the Lakeside Dining Room at John Knox Village, 651 SW 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 on Monday May 6th at 5:30 PM. Any flowers would go to this same address Attn: Lakeside Dining Room. Any questions, you can contact Betsy McGee, [email protected] or 954-557-2386. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary