November 3, 1929 – October 20, 2019
Kaliope ("Kallie") Xenakis was born in Brooklyn, New York to Anthony and Georgia Michel, immigrants from Sparta, Greece. Kaliope Michel married Dr. Alexander D. Xenakis on January 22, 1967 in Brooklyn. She moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1967, later to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea after giving birth to her son Demetrios.
Kallie was deeply involved with the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Art, Friends of the Museum, Beaux Arts and the Las Olas Art Festival. As chair of the Deerfield Beach Cultural Committee, she helped transform the Deerfield Beach Art Festival from a small art fair into a juried art show and also served as co-chair of the Boca Raton Art Festival.
A lifelong member of the Daughters of Penelope, a women's philanthropic organization, she belonged to Narcissus Chapter #289 in Ft. Lauderdale. In her 65 years with the Daughters, Kallie served in multiple roles at the chapter, district and national levels, culminating with her serving as national Grand President in 1987.
She is predeceased by her husband Alexander and brothers Peter and James; and is survived by her son Demetrios A. Xenakis and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Viewing at Baird-Case, 4343 N. Fed. Hwy, Ft. Laud., Wed Oct 23rd, 5-8PM. Funeral at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Ft. Lauderdale, Thu Oct 24th at 10 AM.
For more information please see https://www.bairdcaseftlauderdale.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2019