Karen A. Dent, age 67 of Boca Raton, FL and originally from Tallmadge OH, lost her battle with breast cancer on April 13. Instead of flowers, she would like everyone to attend church once a week and grow an everlasting relationship with God. Also,she would like you to bring a friend to church at least once a month. Church was her favorite place to be and she hopes you grow to love it too. Keep doing it until it is all about Him and not about mourning. She also ask that you perform an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness to someone in need in her memory. Any donations can be sent to St. Ambrose Cathollc Church, Deerfield Beach, FL.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2020.