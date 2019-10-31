|
Karen L. Mullen, 51 of Pompano Beach, Florida passed on 10/27/19 after a long battle with cancer. Karen grew up in Marcy, NY and graduated from Whitesboro H.S in 1986. Karen lived in South Florida for over 20 years and worked in the casino industry. She is survived by her brother, Richard, and Sister-in-law, Jacqueline, of Baldwinsville, NY; and her brother, Michael, of Albuquerque NM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 on Saturday 11/2 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Central NY. Leave condolences at cremationservicesofcny.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 31, 2019