Karen Louise Gerhold, age 76, died Friday morning, September 13, 2019 in Akron, OH after a brave and faith-filled battle with pancreatic cancer.
A memorial service will be held at Fairlawn Lutheran Church, 3415 W. Market St. (next to Summit Mall), Fairlawn, OH 44333, on Monday, September 23 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In keeping with Karen's wishes, please wear "bright, happy colors" and no tears. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Braille Ministry at Fairlawn Lutheran Church where Karen was a volunteer. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019