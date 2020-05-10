Karen Jaeger, 67, was called home to the heavens on May 8, 2020. The daughter of Peter (deceased) and Clarice Forsman (nee Shelson), Karen was born in Highland Park, Michigan. She became a legal secretary and paralegal for various firms in the Detroit area, a profession she continued upon her move to South Florida. She is survived by her husband Paul, mother Clarice Forsman, sister Diane Hoffmeyer, and brothers Jeffrey & Gerald. Memorials in Karen's name be made as a donation.to the Humane Society of Broward County. Private arrangements are being handled by Fred Hunter Funeral Homes.



