Home

POWERED BY

Services
Babione Funeral Home
10060 Calle Comercio Drive
Boca Raton, FL 33428
(561) 483-9500
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:30 PM
Babione Funeral Home
10060 Calle Comercio Drive
Boca Raton, FL 33428
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Kesner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen R. Kesner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen R. Kesner Obituary
Karen R Kesner of Boca Raton Florida passed away on Septmeber 11, 2019. She was the victim of a double hit and run accident while walking in a crosswalk near her home. She was 76 years old.

Karen was employed at the time of her death by the IBI Group of Pompano Beach Florida. She had been there for over 32 years.

Karen was born in Rochester, New York the oldest of four children of James and Laura Crosby. She met her husband Henry Kesner in Rochester while working for General Dynamics Corporation. They were married in 1966 and enjoyed 53 years of continual marital bliss.

She loved to travel and along with her husband Henry had visited more than 110 countries. They were scheduled to travel to both Australia and Africa in the upcoming months. Karen was a vivacious and vibrant lady who loved to read and seemed much younger than her 76 years. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Karen is survived by her husband Henry, her son David and two sisters Marion and Peggy. Karen's daughter Linda died of cancer in 2002.

Funeral Services will be held at the Babione Funeral Home in West Boca Raton on Monday September 16, at 5:30PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now