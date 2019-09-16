|
Karen R Kesner of Boca Raton Florida passed away on Septmeber 11, 2019. She was the victim of a double hit and run accident while walking in a crosswalk near her home. She was 76 years old.
Karen was employed at the time of her death by the IBI Group of Pompano Beach Florida. She had been there for over 32 years.
Karen was born in Rochester, New York the oldest of four children of James and Laura Crosby. She met her husband Henry Kesner in Rochester while working for General Dynamics Corporation. They were married in 1966 and enjoyed 53 years of continual marital bliss.
She loved to travel and along with her husband Henry had visited more than 110 countries. They were scheduled to travel to both Australia and Africa in the upcoming months. Karen was a vivacious and vibrant lady who loved to read and seemed much younger than her 76 years. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Karen is survived by her husband Henry, her son David and two sisters Marion and Peggy. Karen's daughter Linda died of cancer in 2002.
Funeral Services will be held at the Babione Funeral Home in West Boca Raton on Monday September 16, at 5:30PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 16, 2019