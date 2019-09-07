|
|
Karen Winiarz, 64 of Boca Raton, Florida passed away at home on July 9, 2019 after a long and brave battle with cancer. Karen will be lovingly remembered by her beloved husband Henry of 34 years, her loving children, Jennifer Dawn Winiarz Quinn (Chris Quinn) of Toms River, NJ, Jason Winiarz of Bronx, NY and her beloved grandchildren, Holland, Cortland, Donovan and Landon Quinn. She is also survived by her loving brothers Bill Merritt, Peter (Dee) Merritt, and Ralph Merritt, and many nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Ralph and Jeanette Merritt, her brother Carl Merritt and her sister Beverly Merritt, her in-laws Henry and Blanche Winiarz and her sister-in-law Tina Wnek. A Funeral Mass will be held Sat, Sept. 7, 2019, 1pm at Ascension Catholic Church, Boca Raton, FL. A combined Celebration of Life service will be held in NJ (TBD) to honor Karen, her sister Beverly Merritt and their parents Ralph and Jeanette Merritt. For a complete obituary go to www.gpanochfunerals.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 7, 2019